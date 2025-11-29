Cencora, Inc. $COR Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Cencora worth $48,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COR. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at $3,111,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 318.5% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Cencora by 25.8% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 947.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 257,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,069,000 after acquiring an additional 232,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora during the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total transaction of $9,087,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 305,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,671,942.18. The trade was a 9.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.64, for a total transaction of $1,868,397.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 65,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,105,113.44. This trade represents a 7.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,640 shares of company stock valued at $14,099,338. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on COR. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cencora in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $344.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cencora from $354.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cencora has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.09.

Cencora Price Performance

Cencora stock opened at $368.93 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.92 and a 1 year high of $377.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $335.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.44. The company has a market cap of $71.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $83.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.36 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 267.36%. Cencora’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.450-17.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Cencora’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

See Also

