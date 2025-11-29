CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading Down 0.7% This Week

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market cap of $4.24 million and approximately $86.93 thousand worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.0053194 USD and is down -0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $81,856.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

