Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Shares Acquired by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Compass Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $32,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 8,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.18, for a total value of $4,666,353.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 41,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,669,312.16. The trade was a 16.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.22, for a total transaction of $686,664.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,047.06. This trade represents a 47.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 86,229 shares of company stock worth $43,323,118 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $576.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $269.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $530.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $443.51. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.30 and a 52 week high of $596.21.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 47.16%. The company had revenue of $17.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Argus lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $460.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Caterpillar from $612.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.32.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

