Carrier Global Corporation $CARR Stock Holdings Boosted by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 220,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,279 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $16,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,373,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,833,980,000 after buying an additional 450,594 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Carrier Global by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,536,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,485,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409,432 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $649,512,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,968,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,790,000 after acquiring an additional 38,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Carrier Global by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,800,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,742,000 after acquiring an additional 86,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $54.90 on Friday. Carrier Global Corporation has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $81.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.02 and its 200-day moving average is $65.59.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 18.05%.Carrier Global’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 20.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $72.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.94.

View Our Latest Report on CARR

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.