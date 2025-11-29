Carnival Corporation $CCL Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 927,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,174 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.08% of Carnival worth $26,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 262,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,125 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Carnival by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carnival by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Carnival in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival in the first quarter valued at approximately $373,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carnival alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCL. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Carnival from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Carnival from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.70.

Carnival Stock Performance

NYSE:CCL opened at $25.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.92 and a 200-day moving average of $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Carnival Corporation has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $32.80.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Carnival has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.230 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.140-2.140 EPS. Analysts forecast that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.