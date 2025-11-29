Card Factory (LON:CARD) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 98.12 and traded as low as GBX 95. Card Factory shares last traded at GBX 98.20, with a volume of 398,765 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 target price on shares of Card Factory in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 110 price target on shares of Card Factory in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 148.33.

The stock has a market cap of £345.17 million, a PE ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.13, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 99.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 98.12.

Card Factory (LON:CARD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX 2.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Card Factory had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 7.79%. Equities analysts expect that Card Factory plc will post 15.8347676 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of cards, gifts, and celebration essentials in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Cardfactory Stores, Cardfactory Online, Getting Personal, Partnerships, and Printcraft. The company provides greeting cards, celebration accessories, and gifts through cardfactory stores, cardfactory online retails, and network of third-party retail partners; and personalised cards and gifts through online retailer, as well as manufactures and sells greeting cards and personalised gifts through its stores and online businesses.

