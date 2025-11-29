Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on December 15th

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st.

Capital City Bank Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Capital City Bank Group has a payout ratio of 32.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Capital City Bank Group to earn $3.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

Capital City Bank Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $41.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.49. Capital City Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.39.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group ( NASDAQ:CCBG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 11.92%. As a group, analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

