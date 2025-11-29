Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on December 15th

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st.
Capital City Bank Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Capital City Bank Group has a payout ratio of 32.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Capital City Bank Group to earn $3.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.
Capital City Bank Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $41.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.49. Capital City Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.39.
About Capital City Bank Group
Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.
