Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Cibc Captl Mkts

Cibc Captl Mkts upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CNR. CIBC raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$146.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$148.00 to C$158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$149.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$152.87.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of TSE:CNR opened at C$133.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$82.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$132.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$135.79. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$126.11 and a 52-week high of C$157.24.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.17 billion for the quarter. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 31.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 8.2610275 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.8875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.66%.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National’s railway spans Canada from coast to coast and extends through Chicago to the Gulf of Mexico. In 2019, CN delivered almost 6 million carloads over its 19,600 miles of track. CN generated roughly CAD 14 billion in total revenue by hauling intermodal containers (25% of consolidated revenue), petroleum and chemicals (21%), grain and fertilizers (16%), forest products (12%), metals and mining (11%), automotive shipments (6%), and coal (4%).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.