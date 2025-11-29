Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.50.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CALX shares. UBS Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research note on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Calix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Calix from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Roth Capital set a $85.00 target price on shares of Calix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research report on Friday, October 31st.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Calix during the 1st quarter worth about $2,657,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Calix by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,997 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 6,287 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,066,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of CALX opened at $55.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -460.54 and a beta of 1.44. Calix has a 1-year low of $28.60 and a 1-year high of $71.22.
Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.10. Calix had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $265.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Calix has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.350-0.410 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Calix will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.
