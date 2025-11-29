CAE Inc $CAE Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 382.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 40,842 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in CAE were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CAE in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,239,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in CAE by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 420,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,296,000 after purchasing an additional 225,142 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in CAE during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in CAE by 0.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in CAE in the second quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CAE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of CAE in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Zacks Research lowered shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. TD Securities upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

CAE Price Performance

Shares of CAE stock opened at $27.49 on Friday. CAE Inc has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $30.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.48.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. CAE had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $897.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CAE Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CAE

(Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.