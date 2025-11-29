Brokerages Set Navan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVN) Target Price at $25.33

Navan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.2308.

NAVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Navan in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Navan to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Navan in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Navan in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Navan in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Get Navan alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NAVN

Navan Stock Up 1.8%

Navan Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVN opened at $16.69 on Monday. Navan has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $22.75.

(Get Free Report)

Travel is more than just getting from point A to point B; it’s the lifeblood of connection in the modern business world. It’s about forging those critical in-person relationships with clients and partners, sparking innovation through team collaboration, and empowering employees to grow and succeed. These moments matter, and they demand a travel experience worthy of their importance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Navan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.