Brokerages Set Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Target Price at $371.25

Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $371.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $336.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 57.1% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Dycom Industries by 259.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $365.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $297.19 and a 200-day moving average of $264.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.16. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $131.37 and a 52-week high of $364.40.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 5.23%.Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. Dycom Industries has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.970 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

