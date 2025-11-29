Brokerages Set Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) Target Price at $31.50

Shares of Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CENX shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Century Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Century Aluminum from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Century Aluminum from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Century Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th.

In other Century Aluminum news, SVP Agust F. Hafberg sold 9,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $264,949.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 55,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,306.60. The trade was a 14.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the third quarter worth $1,831,000. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the third quarter worth $290,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Century Aluminum by 74.9% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,997,000. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENX opened at $30.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 2.51. Century Aluminum has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $34.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.54.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.23). Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 4.94%.The firm had revenue of $632.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

