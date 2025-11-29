Brokerages Set Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Target Price at $165.67

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $167.4444.

Several analysts have issued reports on EAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Brinker International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $175.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, October 6th.

Brinker International stock traded up $2.02 on Friday, reaching $153.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,098. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $100.30 and a twelve month high of $192.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.60. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.38.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.17. Brinker International had a return on equity of 164.66% and a net margin of 7.94%.The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.900-10.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Brinker International will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 16,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total transaction of $2,503,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 12,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,572.48. The trade was a 55.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,112,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth about $8,079,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Brinker International by 117.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International in the second quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

