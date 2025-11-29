Bowl America (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Bowl America Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.90 and traded as high as $9.10. Bowl America shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 3,800 shares traded.

Bowl America Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $45.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Bowl America Company Profile

Bowl America Incorporated is engaged in the entertainment business. The Company is engaged in the operation of bowling centers, with food and beverage service in each center. As of July 3, 2016, the Company and its subsidiaries operated 18 bowling centers, including 10 centers located in metropolitan Washington, District of Columbia; one center in metropolitan Baltimore, Maryland; four centers in metropolitan Richmond, Virginia, and three centers in metropolitan Jacksonville, Florida.

Further Reading

