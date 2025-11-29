Blue Star Capital (LON:BLU) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Blue Star Capital plc (LON:BLU – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.62 and traded as low as GBX 10.50. Blue Star Capital shares last traded at GBX 10.67, with a volume of 176,707 shares trading hands.

Blue Star Capital Trading Up 1.8%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 12.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 14.09. The firm has a market cap of £4.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.36.

About Blue Star Capital

Blue Star Capital plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in seed, early stage, and late stage companies, including buy-outs. The firm provides funding for shell companies at the founder stage, upon IPO and operating businesses prior to IPO or alternative exit. It typically invests in new, disruptive technologies in the fast growing areas of esports, blockchain, and payments.

