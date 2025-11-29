Blackstone Inc. $BX Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,255 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $32,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 519,669.1% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 70,132,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,490,411,000 after buying an additional 70,118,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,492,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,394,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,796 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,542,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,462,706,000 after purchasing an additional 227,416 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at $1,071,348,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,292,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $739,761,000 after buying an additional 742,829 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Up 1.1%

Blackstone stock opened at $146.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.76. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $194.00.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. Blackstone had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 20.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 147.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 113,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.69, for a total value of $19,852,970.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 695,757 shares in the company, valued at $122,237,547.33. The trade was a 13.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings Iv Gp Mana Blackstone acquired 385,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.68. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,332,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,001,642.68. The trade was a 2.42% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased 2,950,751 shares of company stock valued at $79,050,138 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BX. Bank of America reduced their target price on Blackstone from $200.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Blackstone from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BX

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.