Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) Trading 7.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Get Free Report) was up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.72. Approximately 697,371 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 899,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

Blackrock Silver Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$258.89 million, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 781,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$531,558.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 48,121,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$32,722,907.64. This represents a 1.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Eric Sprott bought 781,704 shares of Blackrock Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$531,558.72. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 48,121,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$32,722,907.64. This represents a 1.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. Company insiders own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

Blackrock Silver Company Profile

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project comprising 100 patented and 83 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 10.3 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.

