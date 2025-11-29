BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.00 and traded as high as $11.28. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund shares last traded at $11.2750, with a volume of 22,351 shares.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.00.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.
About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
