BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.00 and traded as high as $11.28. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund shares last traded at $11.2750, with a volume of 22,351 shares.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.00.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 5.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 18,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

