Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX) Receives $4.08 Average PT from Analysts

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.0833.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Brookline Capital Management lowered shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bioceres Crop Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered Bioceres Crop Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th.

BIOX opened at $1.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.05. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $7.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fourth Sail Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 25.1% during the first quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 4,627,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,125,000 after purchasing an additional 928,708 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP boosted its position in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 993,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 829,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 9.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 823,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 71,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 69.9% during the third quarter. Ballast Asset Management LP now owns 745,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 306,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

