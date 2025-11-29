Bend DAO (BEND) Trading 6.3% Higher This Week

Bend DAO (BEND) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. Bend DAO has a market capitalization of $32.85 thousand and $1.53 thousand worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bend DAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded up 6.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bend DAO Profile

Bend DAO’s launch date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 382,458,902 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

