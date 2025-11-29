Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX Shares Sold by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 474.1% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 85.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:BDX opened at $194.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.08. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $162.29 and a fifty-two week high of $251.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.51%. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $257.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Argus raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $211.00 to $202.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $38,317.86. Following the transaction, the director owned 35,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,389.28. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $171,937.50. Following the sale, the director owned 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,167,375. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,249 shares of company stock worth $231,358 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

