Bank Hapoalim (BKHYY) to Issue Dividend of $0.94 on December 18th

Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.9362 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 266.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st.

Bank Hapoalim Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of OTCMKTS BKHYY opened at $108.61 on Friday. Bank Hapoalim has a 12-month low of $56.83 and a 12-month high of $112.00. The company has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.39.

Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The bank reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 20.12%.

About Bank Hapoalim

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Household, Private Banking, Small businesses and micro businesses, Mid-sized businesses, Large businesses, Institutional entities, and Financial management segments.

