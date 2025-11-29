Baby Doge Coin Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 29th. Baby Doge Coin has a market cap of $110.98 million and $7.77 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded up 5,037,843.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001137 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000009 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

BABYDOGE is a token. Its launch date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 202,618,589,481,049,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydoge and its Facebook page is accessible here. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com.

Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 202,618,590,780,429,801.50146491 with 172,586,713,370,456,906.9585701 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 256 active market(s) with $10,461,846.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baby Doge Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Baby Doge Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

