B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

B2Gold Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.72 and traded as low as $4.51. B2Gold shares last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 23,703,289 shares changing hands.

B2Gold Stock Up 3.4%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 0.45.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

