B2Gold Corp. $BTG Position Boosted by Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,930 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pale Fire Capital SE increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 23.7% in the first quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 64,838,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,789,000 after buying an additional 12,419,383 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,099,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,501 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,730,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206,141 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 23.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,791,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,209 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 33.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 10,849,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,857 shares during the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold Price Performance

NYSE BTG opened at $4.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.05. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $5.94.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

B2Gold ( NYSE:BTG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. B2Gold had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BTG. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of B2Gold from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Cormark lowered shares of B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research lowered shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BTG

B2Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.