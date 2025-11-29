Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Stock Price Down 25% – Here’s What Happened

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report) dropped 25% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 1,201,332 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 673,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company owns interest in the East Preston project covering an area of approximately 25,000 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Big Hill Lithium project covering approximately an area of 7,500 hectares located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada.

