Autolus Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AUTL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.3333.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AUTL. Wall Street Zen cut Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Autolus Therapeutics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autolus Therapeutics
Autolus Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AUTL opened at $1.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $375.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.84. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $3.45.
Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $21.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.76% and a negative net margin of 439.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Autolus Therapeutics
Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Autolus Therapeutics
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Power On: Applied Digital’s First AI Data Center Goes Live
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Alphabet: The AI Leader Best Positioned to Dominate 2026
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- 2 Reasons to Load Up on Fiserv, 1 to Stay Away
Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.