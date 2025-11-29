Autoliv, Inc. $ALV Shares Acquired by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment raised its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 712.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,820 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $5,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Autoliv in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Autoliv by 1,892.3% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 103.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 975.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $117.99 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.49 and a 52-week high of $129.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.24.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The auto parts company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.22. Autoliv had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 35.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALV shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Autoliv from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $133.00 target price on shares of Autoliv in a report on Friday, October 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Autoliv in a report on Monday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on Autoliv in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autoliv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Autoliv

About Autoliv

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.