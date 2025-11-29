Autoliv, Inc. $ALV Holdings Raised by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,190 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $16,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 1,892.3% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Autoliv by 975.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Price Performance

ALV opened at $117.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.49 and a 1 year high of $129.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The auto parts company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.22. Autoliv had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 7.09%.The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 35.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALV. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Autoliv from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank set a $134.00 price objective on Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Autoliv from $132.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $133.00 target price on Autoliv in a report on Friday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.88.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

