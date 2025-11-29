ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) Insider Sells $844,875.00 in Stock

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) insider Paul Elliot Mann sold 112,500 shares of ASP Isotopes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $844,875.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,971,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,867,399.41. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paul Elliot Mann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ASP Isotopes alerts:

On Tuesday, November 25th, Paul Elliot Mann sold 50,000 shares of ASP Isotopes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $288,500.00.

On Monday, September 8th, Paul Elliot Mann sold 81,076 shares of ASP Isotopes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $691,578.28.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Paul Elliot Mann sold 81,077 shares of ASP Isotopes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $680,236.03.

ASP Isotopes Trading Up 4.7%

NASDAQ:ASPI traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $6.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,023,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,870,618. ASP Isotopes Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $14.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.78. The firm has a market cap of $687.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASP Isotopes

ASP Isotopes ( NASDAQ:ASPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). ASP Isotopes had a negative net margin of 1,259.12% and a negative return on equity of 190.44%. The business had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASP Isotopes Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASP Isotopes by 12.4% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASP Isotopes by 41.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of ASP Isotopes by 8.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of ASP Isotopes by 9.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in ASP Isotopes by 30.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ASP Isotopes in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of ASP Isotopes in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital set a $15.00 price objective on shares of ASP Isotopes in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASP Isotopes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ASPI

About ASP Isotopes

(Get Free Report)

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASP Isotopes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASP Isotopes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.