Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (OTCMKTS:ASCMA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (OTCMKTS:ASCMA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.82 and traded as high as $0.9999. Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A shares last traded at $0.8180, with a volume of 19,000 shares.
Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A Stock Up 5.5%
The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82.
About Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A
Ascent Capital Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Monitronics International, Inc, provides security alarm monitoring services to residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company provides monitoring services for alarm signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts, and other events through security systems at customers' premises.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Meta Platforms May Ditch NVIDIA Chips—Here’s Why Investors Care
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- SoFi Technologies: From Fintech Speculation to Profit Engine
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Gold to $5,000? What Bank of America and UBS Have to Say
Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.