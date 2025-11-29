ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM Stake Lowered by Pursue Wealth Partners LLC

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,594 shares during the quarter. ARM makes up approximately 1.6% of Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARM. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in ARM by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,745,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,684 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ARM by 0.7% during the second quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 95,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,412,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in ARM by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in ARM by 202.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after buying an additional 15,712 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ARM by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARM stock opened at $135.52 on Friday. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $183.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.84. The company has a market cap of $143.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 4.11.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. ARM had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.81%.The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. ARM has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ARM in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Loop Capital increased their price target on ARM from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ARM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on ARM from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ARM from $180.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.80.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

