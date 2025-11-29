Ark Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $20.36 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 29th. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000338 BTC on popular exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $58.93 million and $20.36 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000549 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000806 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 21st, 2017. Ark’s total supply is 192,410,118 coins and its circulating supply is 192,410,592 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

