Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal Sells 24,042 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 24,042 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,994,431.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,162.35. This trade represents a 70.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 10th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $185,319,098.64.
- On Monday, September 8th, Jayshree Ullal sold 56,548 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.56, for a total transaction of $8,118,030.88.
- On Friday, September 5th, Jayshree Ullal sold 438,764 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total value of $63,111,813.76.
Arista Networks Stock Up 2.8%
NYSE ANET opened at $131.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $165.28 billion, a PE ratio of 51.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.06. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $164.94.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ANET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.31.
Institutional Trading of Arista Networks
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $933,626,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $1,228,177,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Arista Networks by 2,829.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,721,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525,828 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 153.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,719,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678,372 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 193.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,065,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.
