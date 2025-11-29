Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal Sells 24,042 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 24,042 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,994,431.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,162.35. This trade represents a 70.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 10th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $185,319,098.64.

On Monday, September 8th, Jayshree Ullal sold 56,548 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.56, for a total transaction of $8,118,030.88.

On Friday, September 5th, Jayshree Ullal sold 438,764 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total value of $63,111,813.76.

NYSE ANET opened at $131.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $165.28 billion, a PE ratio of 51.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.06. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $164.94.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $933,626,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $1,228,177,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Arista Networks by 2,829.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,721,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525,828 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 153.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,719,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678,372 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 193.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,065,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

