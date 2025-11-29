Ardor (ARDR) Achieves Market Cap of $63.42 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 29th. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0635 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. Ardor has a total market cap of $63.42 million and $3.49 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000120 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00016393 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000159 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00002082 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00004500 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000156 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00002672 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000294 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000552 BTC.
About Ardor
Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,466,231 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.
Buying and Selling Ardor
