AppYea (OTCMKTS:APYP) vs. Block (NYSE:XYZ) Financial Comparison

AppYea (OTCMKTS:APYP – Get Free Report) and Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for AppYea and Block, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get AppYea alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppYea 0 0 0 0 0.00 Block 1 12 21 3 2.70

Block has a consensus target price of $83.42, suggesting a potential upside of 25.09%. Given Block’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Block is more favorable than AppYea.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

AppYea has a beta of 2.78, meaning that its share price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Block has a beta of 2.73, meaning that its share price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares AppYea and Block”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppYea $30,000.00 300.35 -$4.03 million ($0.01) -1.51 Block $24.12 billion 1.68 $2.90 billion $4.96 13.45

Block has higher revenue and earnings than AppYea. AppYea is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Block, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.4% of Block shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of AppYea shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Block shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AppYea and Block’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppYea -38,457.89% N/A -1,845.20% Block 12.99% 5.54% 3.24%

Summary

Block beats AppYea on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AppYea

(Get Free Report)

AppYea, Inc., a digital health company, develops wearable monitoring solutions to treat sleep apnea and snoring. It develops AppySleep app, a wristband that monitors physiological parameters during sleep; AppySleep, a biofeedback snoring treatment wristband; AppySleep LAB, a smartphone medical application that monitors breathing patterns in the sleep and identify sleep arena episode without direct contact to the user; and AppySleep PRO a wristband for the treatment of sleep arena using biofeedback in combination with AppySleep LAB app. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Gan Yavne, Israel.

About Block

(Get Free Report)

Square, Inc. provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions. The company also provides Square Point of Sale software; Cash App, which provides access to the financial system, allowing customers to electronically send, store, and spend money; Caviar, a food ordering platform for restaurants to offer food ordering, pickup and delivery, to their customers; and Square Capital that facilitates loans to sellers based on real-time payment and point-of-sale data. Square, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for AppYea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppYea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.