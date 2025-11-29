API3 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $49.32 Million (API3)

API3 (API3) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. During the last week, API3 has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One API3 token can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00000621 BTC on popular exchanges. API3 has a market cap of $77.84 million and approximately $49.32 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About API3

API3 launched on September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 155,563,740 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,122,576 tokens. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3. API3’s official website is api3.org. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

API3 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

