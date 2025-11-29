Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,724,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,839 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $32,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,216,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 833.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,920,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,318,000 after buying an additional 2,607,784 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,701,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,104,761,000 after buying an additional 2,344,867 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at about $37,580,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 33.3% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,328,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $22.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.53. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $22.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.55 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 26.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.3%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on NLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Piper Sandler set a $22.50 price target on Annaly Capital Management and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Zacks Research lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $20.00 target price on Annaly Capital Management and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.71.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

