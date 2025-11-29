Andrews Sykes Group (LON:ASY) Stock Price Up 3.4% – Should You Buy?

Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 517 and last traded at GBX 517. 60 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 500.

Andrews Sykes Group Trading Up 3.4%

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 519.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 526.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of £216.41 million, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.47.

Andrews Sykes Group (LON:ASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 24th. The company reported GBX 17.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Andrews Sykes Group had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 42.18%.

Andrews Sykes Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the hire, sale, and installation of environmental control equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Hire and Sales UK, Hire and Sales Europe, Hire and Sales Middle East, and Installation and Maintenance segments.

