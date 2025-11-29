Analysts Set Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ:QMCO) PT at $17.67

Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.6667.

Several research firms have weighed in on QMCO. Needham & Company LLC set a $20.00 price objective on Quantum in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Northland Capmk upgraded Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Quantum in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Quantum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QMCO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Quantum by 337.5% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Quantum by 322.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Quantum by 428,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 4,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Quantum in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Quantum by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

QMCO opened at $7.85 on Friday. Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $90.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average is $9.32.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $62.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.88 million. Quantum has set its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.610–0.410 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Quantum will post -5.5 EPS for the current year.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Myriad All-Flash File and Object Storage Software for high performance enterprise unstructured data applications such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics; Unified Surveillance Platform Software that unified compute and storage for video surveillance recording, storage, and analytics; StorNext Hybrid Flash/Disk File Storage Software for video editing, post-production, and streaming applications, as well as digital file archives; and CatDV Asset Management Software for indexing, cataloging, enriching video, audio, and image files, and workflow orchestration.

