Analysts Set Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target at $134.60

Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.60.
LSTR has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $135.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $130.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Landstar System from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.
Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $130.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $119.32 and a 1 year high of $190.69. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.98.
Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 2.87%.Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.
Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.
