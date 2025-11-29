Analysts Set Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) PT at C$22.02

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$22.02.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HBM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$22.50 to C$26.75 in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Shares of TSE HBM opened at C$23.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$8.49 and a twelve month high of C$24.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.04.

The business also recently disclosed a half year 25 dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 1.22%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc is a Canadian mining company with its operations, property developments, and exploration activities across the United States. The major mines that Hudbay operates are located in Manitoba, Canada, Arizona, United States; and Peru. The company is principally focused on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals.

