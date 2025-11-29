Analysts Set First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) PT at $24.33

Shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.3333.

Several research firms have commented on MYFW. Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Western Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of First Western Financial in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $117,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 757,164 shares in the company, valued at $17,861,498.76. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Western Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $553,000. Colorado Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Western Financial in the second quarter valued at about $897,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in First Western Financial by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 325,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Western Financial during the second quarter worth about $755,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Western Financial stock opened at $24.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $237.25 million, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.58. First Western Financial has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $24.88.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.41 million for the quarter. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 6.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Western Financial will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

