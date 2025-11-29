Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.03 Million

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 29th. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One Ampleforth Governance Token token can currently be purchased for about $1.72 or 0.00001897 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market cap of $26.26 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90,657.66 or 0.99907612 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Ampleforth Governance Token Profile
Ampleforth Governance Token’s genesis date was April 21st, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,258,136 tokens. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official website is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ampleforth Governance Token Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars.
