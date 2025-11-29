AMMO, Inc. (POWWP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.5469 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st.

AMMO Price Performance

Shares of POWWP stock opened at $24.45 on Friday. AMMO has a 12 month low of $18.46 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.57.

Get AMMO alerts:

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWWP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.62 million during the quarter.

About AMMO

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals desiring home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company’s products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; Stelth Subsonic Ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms; and Jagemann Munition Components offers ammunition casings for pistol and rifle ammunition.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.