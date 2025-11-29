Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Insider Sells $258,994.30 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) insider David Michael Clark sold 25,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $258,994.30. Following the transaction, the insider owned 296,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,447.50. The trade was a 7.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

David Michael Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 4th, David Michael Clark sold 25,643 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $243,864.93.

Amicus Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8%

FOLD stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $10.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -82.78 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Institutional Trading of Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $169.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Amicus Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestal Point Capital LP raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 178.4% during the second quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 11,900,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,625,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,741,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,540,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 641.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,533,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 635.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,359,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,375 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FOLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

