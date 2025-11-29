Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.57 and traded as high as C$6.29. Americas Silver shares last traded at C$6.23, with a volume of 1,995,360 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on USA shares. Desjardins set a C$6.00 price objective on Americas Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Americas Silver from C$2.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.50.

Americas Silver Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.75, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 1.71.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 95.25% and a negative net margin of 44.59%.The business had revenue of C$42.60 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Americas Silver Corp will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

