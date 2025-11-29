American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:AII) Receives $26.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:AII – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on AII shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, September 22nd.

Get American Integrity Insurance Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Integrity Insurance Group

Insider Buying and Selling at American Integrity Insurance Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Integrity Insurance Group

In other news, Director Steven E. Smathers sold 171,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $3,264,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 173,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,294,866. This represents a 49.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder James E. Sowell sold 2,353,200 shares of American Integrity Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $44,710,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,768,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,608,359. This trade represents a 33.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold a total of 3,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $57,000,000 in the last three months.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in American Integrity Insurance Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 907,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,243,000 after buying an additional 33,344 shares during the last quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Integrity Insurance Group by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 478,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,675,000 after acquiring an additional 51,933 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of American Integrity Insurance Group by 411.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 122,469 shares in the last quarter.

American Integrity Insurance Group Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of American Integrity Insurance Group stock opened at $21.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.95. American Integrity Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $26.36. The stock has a market cap of $421.28 million and a PE ratio of 4.78.

American Integrity Insurance Group (NYSE:AII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. American Integrity Insurance Group had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 31.63%.The company had revenue of $62.03 million during the quarter.

About American Integrity Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

We are a profitable and growing insurance group headquartered in Tampa, Florida. Through our insurance carrier subsidiary, American Integrity Insurance Company of Florida, Inc (“AIICFL”), we provide personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners as well as coverage for vacant dwellings and investment properties, predominantly in Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Integrity Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Integrity Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.