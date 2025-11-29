Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Lowered to Buy Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

AMRN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Amarin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amarin presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $12.00.

Amarin Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of AMRN stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. Amarin has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The firm has a market cap of $328.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.39.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Amarin by 1.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 4.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Amarin during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Amarin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Amarin by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. 22.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. The company offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

